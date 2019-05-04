Consumers Energy announced Friday the results of their two-month investigation that looked into the cause of the January 30 fire at a gas compression station.

They said that the fire was caused by a combination of three factors:

A plume of natural gas released by the safety fire-gate system was the fuel source

High winds caused air outside of the plant to mix with the natural gas

Extremely hot equipment caused the national gas-air mixture to ignite

The fire occurred during January's polar vortex, when Michigan was hit with extreme cold temperatures. Because of the fire, Consumers Energy asked customers to temporarily lower their natural gas usage during a time period when there was high demand for natural gas.

"The fire at the Ray Station was precipitated by a safety venting fire-gate process that is proven safe and effective," Consumers Energy said in a release. "However, under unique and extreme weather conditions, the process became hazardous."

Consumers Energy submitted their report to the Michigan Public Service Commission. The commission will complete its own analysis of the cause of the fire.

"Consumers Energy’s review found no evidence of failure to properly maintain our equipment. We look forward to working with the MPSC as they complete their own independent analysis on the cause of the fire and our subsequent response," the company said in a release.

