Consumers Energy is helping people in Kent County stay cool by handing out ice, water and ice cream in Grand Rapids.

The utility will be at Huff Park at 2399 Ball Ave. NE from 4 - 9 p.m. distributing supplies to people who lost power. Consumers Energy representative Debra Dodd said ice trucks will also be there giving out frozen treats while supplies last.

Sunday is also National Ice Cream Day.

RELATED: Consumers Energy: Power expected to be fully restored by Wednesday

In Kent County, about 21,000 customers are still without power after two strong storms rolled through the area late Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Consumers Energy has been working around the clock, but about 220,000 of their customers across the state lost power. In total, 500,000 Michigan residents lost electricity because of the storms.

The utility and Meijer partnered Sunday to give out water and ice in Jenison—one of the areas hit hardest by the storms.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.