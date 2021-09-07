x
Consumers Energy readies crews for severe thunderstorms, outages

Power company officials said they're ready for a potentially severe storm system that could down wires and cut power Tuesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologists are tracking strong to severe storms that could bring damaging winds, hail and the potential for isolated tornadoes. 

Consumers Energy said they have crews pre-staged and ready to respond to outages and any damage to power lines. 

Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind:

  • Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least six feet of distance from its crews.
  • A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.
  • Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
  • Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
Credit: SEVERE WEATHER PREP

