Consumers Energy readies crews for severe thunderstorms, outages

Power company officials said they're ready for a potentially severe storm system that could down wires and cut power Tuesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE Meteorologists are tracking strong to severe storms that could bring damaging winds, hail and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

Consumers Energy said they have crews pre-staged and ready to respond to outages and any damage to power lines.

You can check out and report outages here.

Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least six feet of distance from its crews.

A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

