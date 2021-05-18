Consumers Energy starting program that raises rates, helps the environment

Starting June 1, they will be charging 1.5x's the normal rate for electricity during specific hours.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is implementing a "summertime peak rate" starting June 1 until Sept. 30, charging 1.5 times the normal rate for electricity Monday through Friday from 2 to 7 p.m..

This comes as Consumers Energy works towards a cleaner energy future. Their clean energy plan is a pathway towards protecting the environment and embracing innovative, affordable energy solutions. This Summer Peak rate program is just the start.

The biggest thing to know is that you get control over your bill. It not only matters how much energy you use but now when you use it is equally important. Simply shifting your electricity use to the outside of the 2 to 7 p.m. timeframe can save you money. All to help our environment as a whole.

Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, vice president of Customer Experience explained why they are implementing this new plan.

"If we can have our customers use less electricity across the calendar year, but especially in the summertime, not only is it going to help them in their pocketbooks, they're gonna see lower bills. It also helps us as we move together to achieve our 2040 ambition of a cleaner energy future," Youngdahl Snyder said.

The goal of this plan is to retire all of their coal fleets. In doing this they will have more renewable energy, such as solar and wind energy. These greener and renewable options will help lead us to a greener future.

"We need customers to take part in these programs. They need to be with us on this journey," Youngdahl Snyder said. "The beauty of doing so is that customers get to take control over their energy usage like never before. As you act, you will have insights into how you are using electricity and how you can make changes to lower your bill."

Doing things like washing your clothing outside of peak daytime heating hours will help you to save money this summer. If you want to take it one step further, you could install a smart thermostat. This is a simple green change that could help you save up to 15% on your energy bill.

