GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Consumers Energy is working to restore power for thousands after strong thunderstorms with high winds, heavy rain, hail and intense lightning rolled through Michigan on Saturday.

As of 4:30 a.m., 14,000 customers were without electric service, the company said. Since the storm began, 37,000 customers have been affected.

Consumers expects a majority of customers will have their power restored today, but it may extend into Monday in the areas with the most damage.

The hardest hit counties, Consumers said, include Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Genesee, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason and Van Buren counties.

“Consumers Energy crews are out assessing damage, securing downed electric lines to make them safe and restoring power to customers, but because of the extent of damage in some of the hardest hit areas, restoration may be extended. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work around the clock to restore service safely and efficiently,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations.

The high winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning strikes brought down trees, limbs, power lines and caused equipment damage to parts of Consumers Energy's electric system.

Consumers said residents should be aware of the downed power lines and stay at least 25 feet away from them. People should call 911 or Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to report the downed lines.

Consumers Energy asks people to keep these safety tips in mind:

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Be alert to utility crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can safely go past workers on roadsides.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electrical restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electrical service wires to a customer's home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or cable.

Consumers Energy customers can sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message by texting 'REG' to 232273, or visit www.consumersenergy.com/alerts.

