Consumers urged not to drink cider produced by Bowens Mills due to food safety concerns

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Michigan regulators are flagging cider produced at a popular wedding destination due to food safety concerns.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is telling consumers not to drink cider produced by Bowens Mills in Middleville.

MDARD says the business was found operating an unlicensed cider processing facility and selling cider, which is a violation of Michigan food law.

Staff investigating the mill said they had concerns about the safety of the cider.

During the investigation, officials issued a cease and desist order to ensure no additional product leaves the premises.

MDARD says licensing and inspection of cider mills and other food establishments helps assure food safety by identifying potential risks in the handling, processing, bottling and labeling of food products.

All cider products produced by Bowens Mills are covered by this advisory and include:

Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider.” The label also states, “Warning: Not Pasteurized.”

Apple cider packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider,” labeled as pasteurized.

Apple cider packaged in half-gallon plastic jugs, under the label, “Bowens Mills Fresh Apple Cider,” labeled as pasteurized.

State regulators are asking consumers to discard the product.

