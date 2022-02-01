Conviction, 72-year sentence of Michigan man thrown out in federal court

After the initial severe sentence, the man, who was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend, told everyone in the courtroom they would “burn in hell.”

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich — An appeals court has thrown out a domestic assault conviction and extraordinary 72-year prison sentence that followed a stormy trial in federal court in Bay City.

If prosecutors take Michael Lee Johnson to another trial, it will require a different judge.

The appeals court found procedural errors with how Johnson was allowed to represent himself; the denial of defense witnesses; and the reasonableness of the long sentence.

Johnson was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at their apartment in Mount Pleasant in 2018.

The location and the woman’s status as member of a Native American tribe triggered federal jurisdiction.

Johnson was convicted of assault and other crimes.

