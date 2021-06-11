Coopersville family to host 'artificial tree farm' for families with special needs kids

A Coopersville family wants to give other families that have kids with special needs the experience of going to a farm for a Christmas tree–but they need your help.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A Coopersville family wants to give other families that have kids with special needs the experience of going to a farm for a Christmas tree – but they need your help.

Duane and Amy Young’s son BJ has special needs and he has asthma. He can’t have a live Christmas tree in the house.

They had a strong desire for that Christmas tree farm experience.

Last year they started an artificial tree farm in their driveway.

Dozens of families with special needs children came and hunted for trees and made lasting memories.

This year they want to make the event even bigger. The family has partnered with United Methodist Church of Coopersville to make that happen.

Now they need Christmas tree donations from the community.

“Last year they had 75 and we’re only at about 50 trees," said Rev. Cori Conran with United Methodist Church. "We’re still looking for donations of new or gently used Christmas trees. Preferably, under eight feet tall to fit in normal houses, and we’re looking for non-pre-lit so we don’t have any fire issues that we have to worry about."

The artificial tree farm is next month on Dec. 4. They will also have Christmas decorations, lights, a photo booth and hot chocolate for guests.

Families will have to reserve a time slot online to come to hunt for their tree.

If you’d like to donate a tree, click here.

