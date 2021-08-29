Coopersville man seriously injured after dirt bike accident in Chester Twp.

The dirt bike the man was riding was not street legal or equipped with headlights or taillights, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 48-year-old Coopersville man sustained serious injuries after crashing his dirt bike on 8th Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Wilson Street. The man had been traveling northbound on 8th Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign at Wilson Street. He continued through the intersection, hit a street sign and crashed into a corn field.

Police say the man was wearing a helmet at the time, but the dirt bike he was riding was not street legal or equipped with headlights or taillights.

He was transported to Butterworth Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for several violations.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

