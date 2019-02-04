HOLLAND, Mich. — Coppercraft Distillery and the Detroit Tigers today announced a multi-year sponsorship that includes branding of Comerica Park's right field bar and Coppercraft Distillery signage featured at the ballpark's Bourbon Bar.

Located on the Pepsi Porch in right field, the Coppercraft Distillery Bar features outdoor lounge seating, fire features and high definition televisions.

"This agreement advances our long-term growth strategy, which includes expanding awareness of the Coppercraft brand throughout the Detroit metropolitan area and the State of Michigan," said Brandon Joldersma, director of sales for Coppercraft Distillery. "Fans can now enjoy watching Tigers games from a unique vantage point at the Coppercraft Distillery Bar in right field, and at a dedicated Bourbon Bar on the main concourse."

Founded in Holland, Michigan, Coppercraft Distillery opened in 2012 and is currently working on significant expansion plans for the metro Detroit area. They have products available at more than 260 retail locations across the Metro Detroit market.

Coppercraft Distillery's straight bourbon whiskey recently received the highest score among a field of 200 spirits at the USA Spirits Ratings competition. They were also selected as the Distillery of the Year at the 2019 New York International Spirits Competition.

Coppercraft operates a full-service restaurant and bar at its distillery in Holland, as well as a tasting room in Saugatuck.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.