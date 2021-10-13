Coppercraft Distillery, Detroit Lions release limited time canned cocktail that's 'Full of Pride'

'Honolulu Blue' is a blue raspberry lemonade and vodka-based cocktail meant to pay tribute to the NFL franchise in name and in color.

Wednesday, Coppercraft Distillery announced the release of its limited-time canned cocktail in partnership with the Detroit Lions.

The drink will be Coppercraft's eighth product in its ready-to-drink portfolio. Honolulu Blue can be purchased at select Michigan retailers as well as Ford Field and within Coppercraft Distillery's tasting rooms in Holland and Saugatuck.

“We’re excited to offer the perfect tribute to ever-faithful Lions fans in the Motor City and across Michigan,” shared Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. “Our team is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Detroit Lions franchise on this special release and to continue crafting spirits with widespread appeal among sports fans everywhere.”

Coppercraft Distillery and the Detroit Lions have been partners since 2019.

