Cornerstone University votes no-confidence in president, alleges opposition to diversity efforts on campus

President Gerson Moreno-Riano refutes these claims, calling diversity an important part of his vision for the school.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerson Moreno-Riano faces backlash heading into his tenure as president at Cornerstone University.

Faculty have alleged that Moreno-Riano is opposed to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the school. They say he has created an environment of fear and suspicion by firing staff who support DEI. Moreno-Riano says, as an immigrant from Columbia himself, diversity is important to him and his vision for the school.

"I've seen it first hand with my family and my own journey the importance of it, the importance of having conversations, of not jumping to conclusions, of listening, of understanding the experience of others," explains Moreno-Riano. "I think it's a very important part of what we do here at Cornerstone and what we will continue to do."

Cornerstone alum Cassie Daszko, however, feels differently. After hearing about the faculty's concerns, she is disappointed with her alma mater for the direction she believes the president has taken.

"It's sad that I can't go on to a campus and recognize the school that I used to love and love to be a part of and was very proud to be a part of," she says. "Now I don't know if I'm as proud anymore."

We attempted to reach a faculty member who voted for no confidence for comment tonight, but were told none could speak because it would be a breach of their contract.

