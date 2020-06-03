GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a few years ago when Carlton Solle fell ill in China and a doctor recommended that he wear a mask.

"And I said the masks that make you look like you're sick?" says Solle.

That led to Solle creating the Bioscarf which protects against air pollution. All of the companies operations have been based out of China until the recent coronavirus outbreak.

"We've been directly impacted, I had put all of our brand new inventory into production prior to the virus and the outbreak happening," says Solle.

The virus has devastated Chinese manufacturers including Solle's factory.

"They're having to disinfect every four hours and still using full suits, complete masks, total protection, this is all inside our factory," says Solle.

That has led the scarf maker to move all of his operations to a facility in Grand Rapids. Thursday marked the first full day of manufacturing in West Michigan.

"It's costing us about 4 times as much," says Solle.

But there is one positive, because protective masks are in such demand right now, Solle says his orders have skyrocketed. Solle says orders have gone from about 20 a day to 200 and more are coming in each day.

Solle is not sure when his facility in China will be back up to full speed but he did say that operations in Grand Rapids will continue for the next several months.

