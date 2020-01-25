MINNEAPOLIS — As concerns grow in China over the coronavirus, the CDC says the risk to Americans is still low.

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States so far, in Chicago and Seattle.

In Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Health officials announced Friday that two people in the state, who had recently traveled to the Wuhan, China area, are isolated in their homes with coronavirus symptoms. The MDH has sent tests to the CDC to confirm whether those two people have the virus.

MDH officials say while the risk to the general population in Minnesota is low, they're still prepared. They're asking healthcare providers across the state to contact them if any patients report symptoms and have recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, there are no direct flights to or from China. Spokespeople say that likely drops the risk of anyone with coronavirus making their way through the airport, however they are still in daily contact with the CDC.

MSP does have a permanent CDC Quarantine Station adjacent to customs in terminal one, but right now it's operating as normal.

Symptoms of coronavirus mirror those of the cold and flu. Health officials say they don't think it's contagious until symptoms appear and at that point it likely only spreads through close contact.

