Coronavirus updates, May 15: State reports 1,289 cases, 107 deaths

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's Cases

On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 daily cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths. Of those deaths, 91 were identified during a Vital Records review.

The case total in the state now stands at 874,624 and 18,607 people have died from the virus.

Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated in Michigan

Michiganders who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask.

Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated the department's mask order to align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest guidance.

On Thursday, the CDC updated its guidance recommending “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Under the updated order

Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear a mask.

Residents who are not vaccinated must continue to wear a mask.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Friday's Cases

Friday the Michigan Department of Health Human Services reported 1,766 daily cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths.

The case total in the state now stands at 873,335 and 18,500 have died from the virus.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

