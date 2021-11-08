Cougar sightings creeping up in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Ten sightings of cougars have been confirmed so far this year by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, all in the state’s Upper Peninsula.

DETROIT — More cougar sightings are being confirmed in Michigan, although wildlife officials aren’t certain yet whether that means more of the animals are reclaiming the area as their home.

Ten sightings of cougars have been confirmed so far this year by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, all in the state’s Upper Peninsula, compared with 15 last year.

The DNR says the increase in confirmed reports may come from the recent popularity of “game” cameras strapped to trees.

The agency believes the number of cougars in Michigan is small and doesn't have any evidence of a breeding population in the state.

