Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

SALT LAKE CITY — The unusual legal strategy used to ban most abortions in Texas is already increasingly being employed in Republican-led states to target pornography, LGBT rights and other hot-button cultural issues.

While private residents filing lawsuits is a fixture of some arenas like environmental law, some warn that expanding it and applying it to new areas could have a boomerang effect if Democrats were to use it on issues like gun control.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the measure could become a model that infringes on constitutional rights in other areas.

The concept has already popped up on issues ranging from federal gun law in Missouri transgender-student bathroom use in Tennessee.

