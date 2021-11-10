Couple killed in car at Michigan gas station with baby inside

Two men fired shots at the car Monday night, killing a man and a woman, who were 22 years old. Their baby was uninjured.

DETROIT — Police say two people were ambushed and killed while in a car with their child at a Detroit gas station.

Two men fired shots at the car Monday night, killing a man and a woman, who were 22 years old.

Their 9-month-old baby was not hurt.

The shooting was recorded by the gas station’s security cameras.

Police Chief James White says it wasn’t a random killing. He calls it “horrific.”

Posters seeking tips were being distributed with video images of the gunmen.

Community activist Malik Shabazz wants the public to help. Shabazz says “someone knows” who pulled the trigger.

RELATED VIDEO: One injured in shooting in Grand Rapids

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.