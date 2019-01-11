COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A nursing home in Copperas Cove is holding a do-over Halloween after no trick-or-treaters visited the residents during the actual holiday.

The residents of Hill Country Rehab and Nursing were excited to pass out their candy Thursday evening but were brokenhearted when no one showed up.

Now, employees are hoping some little monsters will stop by for their redo event Friday.

Anyone whose trick-or-treater didn't get their candy fix on Halloween or just wants to show off their costume another day can stop by 810 Industrial Ave. to visit the residents until 6 p.m.

Copperas Cove nursing home holds do-over Halloween

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: