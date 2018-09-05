GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Covenant House Michigan plays a vital role in the community and they're stepping up their game. In October they're opening a brand new building giving homeless young people a place to lay their heads.

Neighboring their school will be a three-story building boasting 28 individual rooms, communal living spaces, dining areas, laundry and whatever else one might need to feel welcome and at peace. The structure is being built by Wolverine Building Group who says they take a lot of pride in this opportunity.

Covenant House Academy, which is directly next to the new building, is an alternative charter school enrolling more than 900 students, ages 16-22, to obtain their high school diploma. They are tuition free, and offer open-enrollment as well as a self-paced environment that allows students to recover credits and develop the knowledge and life skills needed to succeed in life.

Pam Spaeth, Director of Covenant House Grand Rapids, says they're excited to provide all these important services to the community.

"That wraps into four pillars -- health, education, employment and housing," said Spaeth.

"So our programs and services are really tailored around 24/7 highly trained support staff."

To learn more about Covenant House and their mission

