Muskegon County camp to provide quarantine housing for agricultural workers recovering from COVID-19

Muskegon YMCA Camp Pendalouan is working with the State of Michigan to provide housing for legal agricultural workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Right now there aren't any seasonal agricultural and migrant workers recovering from COVID-19 at Camp Pendalouan in Muskegon County's Blue Lake Township, but the camp staff are prepared for some to begin arriving as soon as this week.

The camp posted on Facebook last week to announce that it's working with the State of Michigan to provide housing for legal agricultural workers, some of which are in the U.S. on H2A Visas, and have tested positive for COVID-19.

Camp Pendalouan's summer programs for kids were canceled due to COVID-19. The 150-acre camp with multiple cabins will provide workers a location to isolate while recovering from COVID-19.

Muskegon YMCA CEO and Executive Director Bruce Spoelman tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a representative from the governor's office asked last week if the summer camp on Big Blue Lake was available.

Now a contract with the state that runs from Aug. 4 to Nov. 1 is in place.

"It's going to help us in our own sustainability growing forward so we're ready for next summer," Spoelman said.

The camp is providing housing and partner agencies are providing meals and transportation. The program is being administered by the Kent County Health Department, and the State of Michigan is providing on-site medical staff.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order Monday requiring migrant housing camp operators to complete an initial baseline testing of all residents aged 18 and older before Aug. 24.

Additionally, on-going coronavirus testing will now be required for all agricultural and migrant workers in Michigan. The state says there has been 11 outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants in recent weeks.

The emergency order applies to meat, poultry and egg processing plants; greenhouses; and employers hiring migrant or seasonal workers who don't live on site.

The quarantine site at Camp Pendalouan will help mitigate spread of infection and protect workers critical to the state and nation's food supply chain. The camp's capacity is just over 200.

"That's the situation these people are in they don't have a home to go to," Spoelman said.

Guests at the camp will be monitored and any requiring medical treatment will be taken to the hospital.

Spoelman is expecting workers from Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Muskegon Counties farms and processing facilities. He said that to isolate, guests will be restricted to the same "camp property only boundaries" that summer campers are restricted to.

"They're not going to be wandering around, they don't have reason to," Spoelman said. "Their food, transportation, everything is there. They're here to work, so if they do leave it's jeopardizing their job."

