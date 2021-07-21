COVID-19 is still possible to get even with the vaccine, but experts say symptoms will be milder

Jameson says no prevention method is 100% effective, but it doesn't hurt to play it safe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When she started feeling sick, West Michigan native Angie Torres wasn't concerned about COVID-19.

"It was just a tickle in my throat at first," says Torres. "I was just going to shake it off."

She got the COVID vaccine in March, but with a trip to visit her grandparents coming up, she wanted to be extra cautious.

"Just to be on the safe side I was going to get tested before I saw them," she says. "I was so surprised when it came up positive."

Torres had minor symptoms, just a sore throat before getting tested.

That's exactly what Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease specialist with Mercy Health, says is normal for vaccinated people who get COVID-19.

"The symptoms are milder, people tend to be fatigued, feel under the weather, maybe have a little bit of cold symptoms," explains Dr. Jameson.

But the telling sign remains the same.

"Interestingly, people still get that loss of taste and smell," he says.

Jameson says no prevention method is 100% effective, but it doesn't hurt to play it safe.

"The vaccine does exactly what it should, which is minimize the symptoms, prevent you from getting hospitalized, prevent you from getting sick and prevent you from dying," says Jameson.

Torres says she's been careful, still wearing her mask in public months after mandates were lifted.

"I don't really go out places, I haven't been to any big parties," she says.

Because she's been so cautious and still came down with COVID, Torres highly encourages people to continue to be safe and be smart.

"Especially if you're going to be interacting with anybody who is higher risk, someone who hasn't been able to get vaccinated yet, or someone who has chosen not to get vaccinated yet," says Torres.

If you are looking for a place to have a COVID-19 test done, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.