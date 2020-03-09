Health director concerned about holiday gatherings, followed by school openings

Muskegon area school resume classes Tuesday following the Labor Day weekend.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The holiday weekend is nearly here. And the unofficial end of summer will likely mean families and friends gathering on beaches, at campgrounds and in backyards.

Muskegon County Public Health Director Kathy Moore says she's concerned about the timing of those holiday gatherings, right before Muskegon area schools go back in session.

"People may just get too close, or may pull down their masks to eat with their friends and family," Moore said.

It's the kind of community health concern Moore thinks about nearly all the time since COVID-19 reached Muskegon County.

She's not calling for people not to gather during the holiday weekend, but she does want everyone to keep their guard up.

"Please proceed with caution, wear your mask, stay your distance, and wash you hands as often as you can," Moore said.

Most school districts in Muskegon County resume classes the Tuesday following Labor Day. Some districts are staggering the start of instruction to reduce the number of students in a school building at any one time.

Moore and school district superintendents have been meeting twice weekly over the summer, and she says those school leaders have done their homework over the summer to keep students, teachers, and staff safe.

"I have seen the plans, I have reviewed all of the plans," Moore said.

Moore says she has confidence the new health policies and procedures will keep everyone safe inside schools, it's an increase in social gatherings outside of school that may indirectly cause problems for school districts.

"I believe the social interactions will increase and there will be cases," Moore said.

If that's the case Mercy Health just opened a new COVID-19 testing site at the Mercy Health Lakes Village.

"There's just a significant community need for that and so we developed an additional second testing tent where our community members can broadly get tested," said Mercy Health Muskegon chief medical officer Dr. Justin Grill.

Mercy Health took that step in part because school is resuming and because area manufacturing facilities are calling workers back after long shutdowns.

"With those increase exposures we know there's going to be an increase need for testing and that's the need in our community that we wanted to meet," Frill said.

Individuals in need of a test are asked to order it through their primary care provider.

"The tent will call them with an appointment and all they have to do is drive thru, they preregister, it's very brief and easy," Grill said.

The testing site can handle 100 community members everyday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Evening and weekend hours may be added later based on the need.

