COVID hospitalizations starting to trend upward in West Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich — The CDC says that with the emergence of the delta variant, COVID hospitalizations are up all over the country. At Holland Hospital in Ottawa County, the total isn't near where it was at its peak, but it could be trending that way.

"It kind of ebbs and flows," says Rob Schwartz, Holland Hospital's VP of Quality.

And right now, hospitalizations at Holland Hospital are in the flow phase. The peak was back around Thanksgiving.

"Probably 50, 55 patients was our high watermark," says Schwartz.

But after another high point in the spring, that total dropped significantly. In recent weeks, however, the number is on the rise again.

"Probably under half a dozen today but a couple days ago we had one or two so that number is going up," says Schwartz.

Schwartz says they are unsure if the delta variant is among those cases, but believes it most likely is.

"Its much easier to contract," says Schwartz.

He says the delta variant is possible to catch if you have the vaccine.

"But that's still I believe fairly rare," he says.

And the vaccine will minimize the virus's impact.

"The main issue is for people that aren't vaccinated," says Schwartz. "It's going to be that much easier for you to acquire the disease."

He encourages people to continue to get tested for COVID, which you can make an appointment for through the hospital's website.

"We do it at our lab at 854 Washington every weekday afternoon we do testing," say Schwartz.

And if you are still unvaccinated, Holland Hospital recommends you get it now to keep cases from rising.

"We've had admissions of people who were fully vaccinated, but we've had nobody die who was fully vaccinated which I think is an incredible thing," he says.

To find a list of COVID testing sites around the state, click here.

