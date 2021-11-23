x
Crash between Jeep, US Postal Service vehicle sends two to the hospital in Walker

The crash happened before noon Tuesday at Wilson and Leonard.
Credit: WZZM Ken Ritz

WALKER, Mich. — Two people hurt in a crash early Tuesday afternoon are expected to be OK. 

First responders were called out to a crash at Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street in Walker involving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a US Postal Service Vehicle. 

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

During the collision, a power pole with crosswalk lights was also knocked down. 

Police and Consumers Energy are expected to be on the scene for a few hours as crews work to clean up the mess. 

Traffic is being rerouted, so drivers should avoid the area. 

