Dispatchers are warning drivers to stay away from Whitehall Road near Duck Lake Road in Muskegon County Saturday morning. An overnight crash impacted the power poles there. Consumers Energy is working to fix the power poles but at 7:00 a.m. dispatch warned it will take eight or more hours before the intersection is back open to drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.