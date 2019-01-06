TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was killed in a crash near 21 Mile Road and Peach Ridge Avenue in northern Kent County, according to Kent City Fire.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that prompted officials to shut down Peach Ridge Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. in Tyrone Township, north of Casnovia and Kent City.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.