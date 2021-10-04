Crews conduct strain tests on Grand Haven drawbridge

If you notice the Grand Haven Bascule Bridge going up and down Monday, it's all part of bridge maintenance.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If the Grand Haven drawbridge seems to be opening up without any vessels going underneath Monday, there's a reason why.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said crews are strain testing to test the balance of the bridge.

The bridge spans the Grand River, allowing six lanes of traffic and 62,000 vehicles over the bridge each day.

