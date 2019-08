The Kent County Sheriff's Office shut down S. Division Avenue at Lilly Street SE to Dunkirk Street SE while crews work to repair a gas line south of Cutlerville.

Cutlerville Fire was called to a report of a gas line hit at RV World on S. Division Avenue at 3:44 p.m. The fire department remains on the scene while DTE crews work to repair the break.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and consider an alternative route.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.