The Kent County Sheriff's Office shut down S. Division Avenue at Lilly Street SE to Dunkirk Street SE while crews work to repair a gas line south of Cutlerville.

Cutlerville Fire was called to a report of a gas line hit at RV World on S. Division Avenue at 3:44 p.m. The fire department remains on the scene while DTE crews work to repair the break.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and consider an alternative route.

