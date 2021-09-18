x
Crews respond to fire along NB I-196

Police are unsure how the fire began, but responding fire departments have now gotten the fire under control.

Crews from the Holland Township and Zeeland Township fire departments responded to a fire along northbound I-196 late Saturday morning.

Police say the fire began around 11:30 a.m. and was first reported as being in a narrow, quarter-mile area. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Police say crews have gotten the fire under control.

