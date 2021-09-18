Crews respond to fire along NB I-196

Crews from the Holland Township and Zeeland Township fire departments responded to a fire along northbound I-196 late Saturday morning.
Police say the fire began around 11:30 a.m. and was first reported as being in a narrow, quarter-mile area. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
Police say crews have gotten the fire under control.
