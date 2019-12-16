LOWELL, Mich. - Rockford Ambulance and Lowell Fire Department responded to a house explosion in the 3000 block of Fallasburg Park Drive Northeast, around 3 AM.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, medics are treating two poeple for smoke inhalation. There are no reports of other injuries at this time.

We have a 13 on your side crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

