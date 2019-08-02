Rescue crews are looking for a 15 year-old who fell through thin ice on the Muskegon River.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the 50th Avenue Bridge in Sylvan Township.

Police say three teens fell through the ice but two were able to make it back to shore.

Crews suspended the search late Thursday night because of the weather, but are expected to pick up efforts Friday morning.

