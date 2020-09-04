GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday afternoon the Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to reports of a man who had jumped in the Grand River near the 6th Street Bridge.

Multiple witnesses on scene saw a white male, of unknown age, jump from the boat launch into the river.

According to Battalion Chief Collins Kelly, both river rescue boats are still on scene searching for the victim. The man was last seen floating by the Bridge Street Bridge, but they lost sight of the man by DeVos Place.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.