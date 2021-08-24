Crews uproot house, move it to vacant lot in Sparta

North and South State Street were closed as workers moved the home at a slow walking pace.

SPARTA, Mich — A little after 9 a.m. Tuesday, crews loaded an empty home onto a trailer and transported it to an empty lot.

The journey began at 53 N. State Street and ended at 110 S. State Street.

Crews moved the home at a slow walking pace to make sure the structure didn't run into any utility wires.

North and South State Street were closed to traffic while workers moved the home.

