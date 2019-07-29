MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man from Howard City was arrested Monday in connection with the beating and death of another man.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to a residence in the 16000 block of McBride Road where they found a 57-year-old male subject unresponsive. Troopers performed CPR until they were relieved by EMS, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found the 57-year-old male from Coral, Michigan, was severely beaten and died from his injuries.

A 30-year-old male from Howard City was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree homicide. He was lodged in the Montcalm County Jail and his name is being withheld pending arraignment.

