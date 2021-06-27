1 arrested in construction site theft, police searching for 2nd suspect

Responding deputies had located a truck containing suspected stolen construction supplies and two suspects fleeing the scene.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person was arrested Friday evening after allegedly attempting to steal construction supplies in Blendon Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is working to locate a second suspect in the theft.

Police say they responded to a report of a theft at the South Blendon Vista Apartment construction site at 48th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street around 8 p.m. When they arrived, deputies located a truck full of suspected stolen construction supplies and two suspects fleeing the scene.

A K-9 unit was called in and one suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Police say they are still searching for the second suspect.

The stolen supplies were recovered and returned to the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

