1 dead, 1 in custody following Allegan Co. homicide investigation

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man has died and a woman was shot several times on Friday afternoon, says the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the incident happened on Nov. 4 around 4:30 p.m. after a woman called, saying she had been shot in the head by her ex-husband.

When deputies arrived to Lee Township, they found the woman alert but shot more than once. They also found a 21-year-old man lying dead in the driveway from a gunshot wound.

The woman told police that she was able to drive away after getting shot at another residence to call for help.

While the suspect is now in custody after surrendering, investigators say the identities of all involved will not be released.

