x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

crime

Drive-by shooting kills 1 at Detroit protest

The victim was a 19-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Credit: AP
In this May 29, 2020, photo, protesters kneel in prayer in front of a police line during a protest in response to the death of George Floyd in Detroit. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP)

DETROIT — A police spokeswoman says a person has been killed in downtown Detroit after someone in an SUV fired shots into a crowd of people protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis custody. 

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday near the city’s Greektown entertainment district as officers were confronted with dozens of protester. 

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a police department spokeswoman, said an officer wasn’t involved in the shooting. Kirkwood said the victim was a 19-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect pulled up in a Dodge Durango and fired shots into the crowd, she said. 

Minneapolis Police Death Michigan

1 / 12
AP
People march in Detroit during a rally calling for an end to police violence after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died Memorial Day in the custody of the Minneapolis police, Friday May 29, 2020. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or TwitterSubscribe to our YouTube channel.