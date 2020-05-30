Drive-by shooting kills 1 at Detroit protest

DETROIT — A police spokeswoman says a person has been killed in downtown Detroit after someone in an SUV fired shots into a crowd of people protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis custody.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday near the city’s Greektown entertainment district as officers were confronted with dozens of protester.
Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a police department spokeswoman, said an officer wasn’t involved in the shooting. Kirkwood said the victim was a 19-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The suspect pulled up in a Dodge Durango and fired shots into the crowd, she said.
Minneapolis Police Death Michigan
