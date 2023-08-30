1 in custody, police searching for 2 more suspects in Big Rapids off-campus shooting

A Norton Shores man has been charged with seven counts related to an off-campus shooting in Big Rapids. Police are searching for two more suspects.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified and arrested a Norton Shores man in relation to an off-campus shooting in Big Rapids Saturday.

Now, they are searching for two more suspects allegedly involved in the incident and asking for help identifying them.

The shooting took place at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 at an off-campus college apartment complex.

Deputies said they found more than 40 shell casing when they arrived on the scene.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCSO arrested Malik Dontae Taylor and charged him with seven counts related to the shooting.

Taylor was formally charged in in 77th District Court on the following charges on Wednesday:

Weapons-firearms-discharge in or at a building

Weapons felony firearm (3 counts)

Weapons-firearms-possession by felon

Weapons-ammunition-possession by felon

Assault with a dangerous weapon (Felonious assault)

Taylor is currently being held on a $125,000 bond.

Deputies are now searching for two more suspects who were allegedly involved in the shooting. MCSO released the following photo of the two suspects, who are circled in red, in hopes the community can help to identify them:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 231-592-0150 of tips@mecostasheriff.org.

