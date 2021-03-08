1 injured after being shot in Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Police Department says details leading up to the incident are unclear and no one is in custody at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Lafayette Avenue SE near Franklin Street. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says details leading up to the incident are unclear and no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

