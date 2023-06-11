1 man dead, another injured after shooting at a Kalamazoo concert

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says no arrests have been made.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a shots fired call at Spring Valley Park on Saturday. When they arrived, they found many people fleeing the area.

They found 35-year-old Marcus Tillman was shot. Officers attempted life saving measures, but say the wounds were not survivable. Tillman died at the scene.

A 32-year-old Kalamazoo man was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located over 20 spent casings from the scene. No arrests have been made. The investigation is open and active.

Tillman's killing took place directly in front of many people attending the event. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division at KDPS are asking that witnesses share videos taken from before and during the incident and to talk with Detectives about what they saw.

Witnesses can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective.

Witnesses can also provide video and statements anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

