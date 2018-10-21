MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - One man was shot in the head in Muskegon Heights on Saturday around 9 p.m. according to Police Chief Joseph Thomas.

A report of shots fired prompted officers to respond to a house on Jefferson Street near W Broadway Avenue. Police were quick to the scene.

Officers found a young man who had been shot in the head, so they secured the scene. Thomas said the victim appeared dead.

Police interviewed the other people in the house, and they found a "massive amount of drugs," according the the police chief.

Several people who were in the house and neighbors in the area were taken to the police station to be interviewed.

The shooting is still being investigated. The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

