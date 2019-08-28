GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is on the scene of a shooting on the city's west side.

Police say there is one victim whose condition is not yet confirmed.

It happened Wednesday around 7:00 p.m. near Leonard Street NW and Gezon Avenue NW.

Witnesses tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE the victim was alive and talking when medics loaded him into an ambulance.

The GRPD have not yet made any arrests.

This is the second shooting today. The first happened near Union High School.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

