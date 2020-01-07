x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

crime

1 more charged with riot in Grand Rapids

In total, fourteen adults and a juvenile have been charged in the riot.
Credit: Nathan Bidwell.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One more person has been charged with riot for the events overnight on May 30-31 in downtown Grand Rapids. 

The Kent County Prosecutor announced that Andrew Tyler, 28, was charged with one count of riot and one count of malicious destruction of property. Riot is a 10-year felony.

In total, fourteen adults and a juvenile have been charged in the riot that left buildings in the downtown area damaged. 

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.