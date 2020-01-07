1 more charged with riot in Grand Rapids

In total, fourteen adults and a juvenile have been charged in the riot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One more person has been charged with riot for the events overnight on May 30-31 in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Prosecutor announced that Andrew Tyler, 28, was charged with one count of riot and one count of malicious destruction of property. Riot is a 10-year felony.

In total, fourteen adults and a juvenile have been charged in the riot that left buildings in the downtown area damaged.

