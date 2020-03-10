1 person shot in Grandville

Police say one person was shot, but their condition is unknown at this time.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Police are investigating after one person was shot Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Wilson Avenue SW near 42nd Street SW in Grandville.

Police say one person was shot, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.