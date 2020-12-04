KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was shot and killed at a Kentwood apartment building Saturday night.

Kentwood Police said they responded to Nature Trail Apartments off 44th Street SE around 8:40 p.m. on a call that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an individual with a single gunshot wound. Efforts to deliver first-aid were not successful, police said. And the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the identity of the victim, pending family notification.

Police have no one is custody at this time. If anyone has information about the incident, they are asking to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-744-2345.

