$10k worth of fireworks stolen from locally-owned fireworks tent

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Lisa Mayo began to open her firework business, Flashpoint Fireworks on Alpine, Fourth of July morning. As she approached the storage unit containing the product, she noticed the two locks were missing. A piece of a lock was on the ground.

Opening the unit, she found many of her fireworks stolen.

"First thing I saw, everything was moved," said Mayo. "The culprits knew what they wanted. They took all the expensive stuff."

Kent County Sherriff's Office said the storage container was broken into overnight Saturday to Sunday. The estimated value of the stolen merchandise was $10,000.

"I don’t understand," said Mayo. "I work all the time. I work for a small business owner. I have my blood, sweat and tears for these businesses. I’m not a big corporation, I’m a little guy."

Mayo owns Flashpoint Firearms on Alpine. She said she began the firework business just this year, as a way to supplement business. She said the firearm industry is historically slower in the summertime.

"I did this for everyone that I hired," said Mayo. "To have them continue to have full time hours they need, and not lay anyone off. So, that’s why I started doing fireworks."

Mayo shared on Flashpoint Firearms LLC Facebook page that she is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution. She said burglary has increased in the area recently, and she just wants to see some justice.

"I don’t want this to happen to anyone else," said Mayo. "It devastated me. And if it happens to other people, it will devastate other people too."

After discovering the theft, Mayo said they still planned to open Sunday. She and her team drove around town to find additional fireworks to sell. The items stolen were "the grand finale stuff, shells." She said many customers came back and purchased more fireworks Sunday, even if they had enough for their show, to give the business some support.

If you have information about the fireworks theft, contact Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6357 or leave an anonymous tip at Silent Observer.

