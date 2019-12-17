GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, over 100 federal, state and local law enforcement officers executed arrest warrants and search warrants in five Michigan counties.

Investigators seized cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, over a kilogram of methamphetamine, over 50 pounds of processed marijuana and over 300 marijuana plants. They also seized three handguns and over $50,000.

Out of that coordinated bust in Calhoun County, Kalamazoo County, and other areas in Michigan, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan announced that 12 people are facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and conspiring to distribute meth and other controlled substances.

The charges carry various maximum penalties, including up to life in prison for some of the defendants. Nine of the accused appeared in court on Dec. 11 and the three others made their appearance on Dec. 13.

Those charged are:

Andrew Rolando Bravo, 37, Battle Creek

Wayne Henry Hawley, 40, Battle Creek

Christopher Michael Dreams, 43, Battle Creek

Erineo Wallace, 44, Lansing

Sharell Lana-Mika Hall, 32, Dearborn

James Walter Shelton, Jr., 37, Battle Creek

Jeremiah E. Smith, 32, Kalamazoo

Rodney Compton, 30, Kalamazoo

Mark Anthony Mosley, 44, Battle Creek

Cory Karl Cadieux, 39, Battle Creek

Troy Edward Bush, 44, Kalamazoo

Donald Bernard Mosley, 49, Battle Creek

Police agencies from Battle Creek, Emmett Township, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Calhoun County, Kalamazoo County and Michigan State Police all assisted in the arrests, as well as, Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.