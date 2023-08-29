x
13-year-old shot in Kalamazoo, expected to survive

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a person being shot Tuesday evening in the 300 block of W Frank Street.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Safety department is investigating a shooting involving a teenage victim.

At about 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, public safety officers responded to a report of a person being shot on the 300 block of W Frank Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 13-year-old Kalamazoo resident who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say that the teenager was given medical attention on site and later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says they have no suspects in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

