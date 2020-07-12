14 men arrested in human trafficking sting in northeast Ohio

The sting took place in Liberty Township near Youngstown.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fourteen men were arrested during a single-day human trafficking sting in Liberty Township near Youngstown, according to a release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost said the sting targeted individuals who were trying to buy sex off the internet.

The sting took place on Dec. 6 and was conducted by several law enforcement agencies.

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Yost said.